SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Will Muschamp and his coaching staff hosted the program's first Elite Junior Day event last Saturday, which lured an impressive collection of high-level prospects and their family members to campus. While in Columbia, the visitors were treated to an in-depth tour of the Cyndi and Ken Long Family Football Operations Center, South Carolina's new $50 million hub for football student-athletes.

By all accounts, the facility's unveiling has been a resounding success, according to reactions from committed and uncommitted prospects ranging from the 2019 to the 2021 classes gathered from GamecockCentral.com.



"It was so awesome to just walk into those doors and really just be able to see my home for the next four years. The weight room; that place is a work of art. It's hard to put your finger on just one thing that really stood out, it was all just so amazing, and so great to see." Doty, who committed to South Carolina last July, also enjoyed checking out the more laid back portions of the $50-plus million facility. "The player lounge was really cool. There is an arcade in there. There's like two racing games in there, like multi-player type thing. There's supposed to be two or three other arcade games coming in too. It looks amazing, it's awesome."

"That building is amazing, it's amazing. I got to go with the game room and it's got the studio in it. It's got a bunch of Playstations and X-Boxes, arcade games, a studio and some shuffle board."

"It is amazing. It is the absolute top of the line. They have everything you could want in there."



"That was unbelievable. I was like dang, this is crazy, the whole thing."



"I liked the new facility and everything in it. I like the new equipment they have. They can basically float on top of water and it releases the tension. They have you ready for the next practice the next day."

"It was crazy, the new facility, the weight room. It was nice. I would say everything (stood out)."



"It was really just insane. Me and my parents walked in and we were just like 'Wow' - that's the first word that came to my mind. Just how much stuff they have in there to maximize your ability and make you the best football player and person that you can be. It was really, really cool. What really stood out to me, first of all, was the weight room. They have everything known to man. They had stuff in there I had never seen before. It was just really, really cool."

"It was awesome. I remember being back there last March and seeing the almost whole year of progress, it came a long way. Whoever created it took time. Everything is detailed and it's just perfect. It's very nice. I liked the training room. I got to see the new technology they have there, the rehab stuff.All that was top notch."



"It was awesome. One of the best in the country. It's just a beautiful place. I really liked the weight room, the recovery center, the nutritionist - it's just everything about it - it's a great atmosphere. I've never seen anything like it."

"I really liked the new facilities. I liked the training room, the locker room, and really the whole thing."

"It was crazy,. The new building that they have up with the new weight room and new everything, it was nice. I'd have to say everything, really (stood out)."



