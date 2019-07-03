A: It’s the family atmosphere. Talking to Coach Staley, she keeps it so real. She’s going to tell you how it is. She’s not going to sugarcoat anything. The players and the community at the same time, it’s just an amazing place.

A: I’ve been here around two weeks and the only thing I’m not used to is the weather. Oh my gosh! In Illinois it’s like bi-polar and it’s not as humid and hot like this. That’s the only thing that, grrr, I don’t like.

Q: How long have you been on campus and how has it been so far?

Wing Brea Beal talks about versatility, A’ja Wilson as a role model, and Famously Hot Columbia in this Q&A.

Q: What do you want to accomplish in your four years here?

A: Definitely develop as a player, on and off the court, being able to help people outside of basketball, not just the team, and of course get better physically and mentally.

Q: What can you contribute this year?

A: I think coming in as a freshman I can be the one that cheers everyone on. You don’t expect to come in and start like your high school career, so definitely come in and help other people when you see them down.

Q: What is the chemistry like off the court?

A: They just took us to this new crab place and that was pretty good. We do a lot of (going) out to eat or hanging in each others’ rooms playing Uno. Uno is the most competitive game we play. Things like that.

Q: Did you talk to each other about coming to South Carolina together?

A: We kind of knew there was going to be a lot of hype around us, the number one recruiting class. We talked about it a couple times but it’s not something that was on our minds heavily.

Q: Can you give us a scouting report on your game?

A: With me you never know what you’ll see (laughing). With a lot of things I’ll be amazed with myself. But I’m a very strong player and whatever you ask of me I’ll give.

Q: Are there certain players you model your game after?

A: I definitely love A’ja Wilson. It’s always about on and off the court. She’s a good advocate for women’s basketball and speaking up for rights. I love that about her.

Q: Did you talk to her during the recruiting process?

A: I met her a few times and she gave me some words of advice. Freshman year is going to be tough, she told me that, (and) little things to get through it.

Q: Did she give you and tips on how to deal with Dawn?

A: No. They have a funny relationship. It’s funny.

Q: Is there any aspect of your game you focus on or are you a jack-of-all-trades?

A: I definitely love being able to do whatever you ask of me. I love being versatile. I don’t like being held to one thing and one thing only.

Q: Do you worry about the hype and the pressure to win a championship?



A: We know we have to work to get to that point. It doesn’t just come handed to us. That’s something we all realize we have to work towards. That’s the goal in the long run. We’ve still got to make those little individual goals first.