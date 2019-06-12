Q&A with the latest Gamecock national champions
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS TRACK AND FIELD
The summer of South Carolina national champions continued last week, with two more Gamecocks taking home individual titles recently.
After Paul Jubb won the men's tennis singles title, Quincy Hall took home the men's 400-meter hurdles title running a 48.48 while Wadeline Jonathas won the women's 400-meter dash with a 50.60 time.
The two spoke on the record recently detailing their long road that led to South Carolina and taking home their individual titles.
Quincy Hall, 400-meter champion
What did going to junior college (College of the Sequoias) teach you before coming to South Carolina?
“Well, junior college has been a great blessing for me. it taught me a lot to fend for myself…Just being at the university of south Carolina and them taking care of me has made it a lot easier getting faster, getting stronger and bettering my career.”
What was going through your head when you won?
“It was one of my worst races, that’s what was going through my head. I wanted to run a faster time but everything comes out the way it’s supposed to."
Why'd you choose South Carolina?
“Coach (Curtis) Frye and the coaching staff, they built a bond with me outside of track and they’ve been with me. they were always recruiting me out of high school when I didn’t have the grades to come to any other school. The University of South Carolina helped me become better educated and a better person as a whole.”
How'd going to junior college teach you how to balance working a job to pay for school and how to balance student-athlete now at South Carolina?
“(At South Carolina) I don’t have to worry about food, I don’t have to worry about living, I don’t have to worry about a lot of things. All I have to do is worry about academics first. Then from the track thing, if I get things going the right way then it takes a lot of stress away from me and I can just focus on track.”
What was your mother's reaction when you won?
“My mom, she actually ran outside and act like she was hurdling. She still has a hoarse voice. My mom, grandma and everyone are excited for me.”
What's it going to take for you to make the Olympics in 2020?
“Well, the Olympics are one year away and this puts me one step closer. There are only three guys faster than me right now: a dude from Qatar, another American and a dude from Norway. If I get my steps down, I know I can compete with them, if not beat them.”
Wadeline Jonathans, 400-meter dash
What did winning a national title feel like?
“It feels pretty good. It feels so much sweeter than first thing.”
You ran Division 3 (Doherty Memorial) before coming to Columbia, what are the biggest difference coming to South Carolina?
“It’s been pretty good and tough at the same time. It didn’t just happen. I actually worked for it, a lot went into this from the coaches to me doing whatever they asked me to do. A lot goes into it. for this to finally be happening it means a lot.”
When you finally crossed the finish line, what was going through your head?
“Ah, I actually won. I thought I could win but I didn’t think I was going to win and it was happening. It didn’t feel really real at first but as time went on it felt good.”
Was there a moment down the stretch you knew you could win?
“Well, the kick is my strength, so I knew even if I was in the back I knew when I got off the turn I was going to be able to win. I probably had the strongest finish out there but wasn’t the best person…I kind of used that to my advantage.”
How did you develop that kick and backstretch strength?
“It’s always been there. I’ve always said pain is temporary, so in practice I like to run through the finish line. Even though I’m dying I’m getting those goals. I never want to go down, I guess, and I want to trick myself into that mentally. Pain is temporary compared to a whole season of greatness.”
What did you prove to yourself winning this title?
“I really can do anything coming where I’m coming from. A year ago, I didn’t think this was going to be possible…Definitely having faith, that goes a long way.”