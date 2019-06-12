The two spoke on the record recently detailing their long road that led to South Carolina and taking home their individual titles.

After Paul Jubb won the men's tennis singles title, Quincy Hall took home the men's 400-meter hurdles title running a 48.48 while Wadeline Jonathas won the women's 400-meter dash with a 50.60 time.

The summer of South Carolina national champions continued last week, with two more Gamecocks taking home individual titles recently.

Quincy Hall, 400-meter champion

What did going to junior college (College of the Sequoias) teach you before coming to South Carolina?

“Well, junior college has been a great blessing for me. it taught me a lot to fend for myself…Just being at the university of south Carolina and them taking care of me has made it a lot easier getting faster, getting stronger and bettering my career.”

What was going through your head when you won?

“It was one of my worst races, that’s what was going through my head. I wanted to run a faster time but everything comes out the way it’s supposed to."

Why'd you choose South Carolina?

“Coach (Curtis) Frye and the coaching staff, they built a bond with me outside of track and they’ve been with me. they were always recruiting me out of high school when I didn’t have the grades to come to any other school. The University of South Carolina helped me become better educated and a better person as a whole.”

How'd going to junior college teach you how to balance working a job to pay for school and how to balance student-athlete now at South Carolina?

“(At South Carolina) I don’t have to worry about food, I don’t have to worry about living, I don’t have to worry about a lot of things. All I have to do is worry about academics first. Then from the track thing, if I get things going the right way then it takes a lot of stress away from me and I can just focus on track.”

What was your mother's reaction when you won?

“My mom, she actually ran outside and act like she was hurdling. She still has a hoarse voice. My mom, grandma and everyone are excited for me.”

What's it going to take for you to make the Olympics in 2020?

“Well, the Olympics are one year away and this puts me one step closer. There are only three guys faster than me right now: a dude from Qatar, another American and a dude from Norway. If I get my steps down, I know I can compete with them, if not beat them.”