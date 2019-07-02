A: I came to South Carolina because of the team, the atmosphere, the environment, but overall I came here because of Coach Staley. She’s a very good coach and we have a good relationship. I know she can better me as a player. It just felt like home. Everyone was telling me before I made my decision to make sure I went somewhere that felt like home and I went with my gut.

Q: You were the first member of the class to commit. What was it like to see the other players commit after you?

A: A lot of the coaches, all over, were telling me, “We need you to be the first one to commit so everyone can follow you.” I didn’t really think about that. I just wanted to make my decision when I was ready. They were right, they followed behind me.

Q: How do you manage the expectations for this class?

A: It’s a good feeling. We all have had a chance to play together or have heard of each other, so it’s a good feeling to know that you’re playing with good players. We have good relationships and we’ve been able to build chemistry. It’s no pressure. We’re ready for what’s ahead.

Q: Over the last year you got a lot of attention (for a highlight video that went viral). How has your life changed in the last 6-12 months?

A: I wouldn’t say it has so much changed. It was a little bit more attention than I had usually. Nothing really changed. I’m still the same me. The only thing that has changed is a lot more people are seeing me now.

Q: Did you freak out when Dwyane Wade commented?

A: I definitely freaked out when I saw all the people sharing my stuff. It just made me notice that a lot of people see me and they see how good I am.

Q: Do you have a favorite shoutout?

A: I’d have to say Dwyane Wade was the best one. Chance the Rapper, too.

Q: Coach Staley said you are a flashy player and she expects you to embrace the big crowds. Do you like playing in front of a packed house?

A: Honestly, I have my best games where there are a lot of people at the game. That was back at home, and it’s not going to be anywhere near how many people it will be here. But she’s right. I’m going to love the crowds. I love to see people into the game. It gets me hyped.

Q: What kind of a game do you have and what will you bring to this team?

A: I’m going to bring whatever they need. I’m going to play my role. Coach is definitely going to help me, develop me as a player, and she’s going to let me know what my role is. Right now I’m just trying to figure out what she needs from me so I can impact the team.

Q: At any time have the five of you (freshmen) shared the court at the same time?

A: Yes. It’s very, very fun. We’re really good. Even when we mix the teams up it shows that we are really good. A lot of people have been saying that they’re really excited for this team this year, not just because of the freshmen, but because all of us playing together we look really good.

Q: Have you talked about winning a championship?

A: We haven’t really gotten into that too much. That’s definitely the goal. Coach talks about it a lot. In four years here, that’s the goal.

Q: As a point guard, what’s it like playing for a Hall of Fame point guard?

A: That’s what I’m here for. I want to be where she’s at. Before I came here I told her, “I really want to be where you’re at.” She’s a role model for me. I pay attention to everything she does. I want to be the best I can be, so she can help me be the best I can be. Playing for her is a dream come true and a blessing.

Q: There are already two really good point guards on the roster, Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson, what have they talked to you about?

A: They’re very helpful. Any time I turn the ball over or do something that they know Coach is not going to like, they help me out and make sure that I know what’s going on. We’ve had talks here and there about a lot of stuff. They’re very helpful. I look up to them because they’ve been here, and it’s always good to get information from people that have been here, so I appreciate them.

Q: Do you expect a lot of two point guard lineups?

A: I just want to be on the floor. However I can be on the floor, that’s what I’ll do. Ty is definitely going to be the point guard this year. I have no problem with that. I have no problem going to the two or wherever the team needs me.

Q: What’s been the biggest transition to college basketball?

A: It’s very fast. In practice we run a lot. It’s not even sprints, it’s like, you’ve got to get up court way faster than in high school. Other than that, it’s the same, just way faster. Time management as well. I have to manage my time. I have a lot to do in a day.

Q: You saw one side of Dawn on the recruiting trail. Have you seen a different side in practice?

A: No difference. She’s the same person I met when she was recruiting me. No twists or turns. That’s why I came here. She was such a real person. I haven’t seen a difference.

Q: As a point guard, she’s probably a little harder on you. What was your welcome to college moment where maybe she stopped practice to get on you?

A: She’s done that a few times. I’m kind of quick and sometimes I get in my modes where I want to take over and do a lot of dribbling. She might stop and say, “Hold on Zia, you don’t need to do that. One move and go.” She’s teaching me the little things that are important.

Q: How much pressure is on this class to succeed right away?

A: For me, no pressure. And I’m sure it’s no pressure for them as well. We’re going to do what we have to do. We just have to work hard. We’re a very hard-working team. I feel like if you work hard and have good talent, everything will fall into place.

Q: Off the court, what’s the chemistry like?

A: Very good. Me, Aliyah, and Brea, we kind of knew each other before this. I knew Aliyah better than anybody. Over this week or two that I’ve been here we’ve all been really close. We go places together. We have fun together, we build chemistry. That’s for the whole team. We do stuff here and there, team dinners, just so we can be closer.

Q: What was your reaction when you saw this class come together?

A: I was in shock, really. When Aliyah committed that was when I was really in shock. I didn’t know where she was going. I just made my decision for me, and then we all started committing at the same time. It’s all God’s plan.

Q: What’s the draw to South Carolina?

A: If you talk to all the players, they say Coach Staley is very real. She’s a very real person. I feel like I can be myself around her, and I’ve heard all of them say the same thing. That was my biggest thing. She’s a very real person, and if we’re going to be here for four years, why not be with somebody that’s real and is going to take care of you.