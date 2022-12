The hiring of new Gamecocks OC Dowell Loggains has had some mixed reactions from the fan base, but after yesterday's press conference, it would seem that most are starting to come around to the idea of the former NFL OC and Arkansas TE Coach being a good fit for Shane Beamer and the program. While Loggains said his #1 recruit at the moment is keeping current QB Spencer Rattler around for one more year, he's also looking ahead to the future, and part of that is establishing a relationship with 2024 QB Commit, and vocal recruiting leader Dante Reno. Gamecock Scoop was able to talk to Reno for a bit about his first impressions of the new OC, and what he's looking for as they build their relationship.