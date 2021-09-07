Quick Hitters: Beamer, Doty & Lloyd 9/7 Media Availability

On Tuesday, Shane Beamer, Luke Doty, and MarShawn Lloyd spoke with the media ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks week 2 matchup at East Carolina. Enjoy a condensed version of their interviews, featuring highlights of what they had to say!

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.