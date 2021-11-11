Last week’s win against Florida was huge for a plethora of reasons for South Carolina but now it’s time to put it to bed and move forward.

There’s no magic formula that USC can take that will give them the ability to go out to Missouri this weekend and carry that momentum they created in last week’s win, but memes and videos of Josh Vann being more open than Bar None and Night Caps back in the day past 2 am won’t do the trick. Here’s a few things USC needs to do to make sure they continue to take steps forward this weekend.