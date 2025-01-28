Raheim Sanders and Kyle Kennard Named First-Team Academic All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 28, 2025) – Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and Kyle Kennard have been named to the 2024 Division I Academic All-America® first team unit, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), it was announced today. They are the first Gamecock football players to earn first-team Academic All-America® honors since Joe Reaves in 1991.

Sanders, a 6-0, 230-pound senior from Rockledge, Fla., earned his degree in recreation and sport management from the University of Arkansas in May 2024. He was a non-degree graduate student while attending South Carolina where he posted a 3.88 GPA.

Sanders was one of three players across the country to earn the College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2024. He was named second-team All-SEC by the Coaches, AP, Phil Steele, and College Football Nation. He shared the Steve Spurrier MVP for the offense award, the Overcoming Adversity Award and the Nutrition Award as selected by the coaching staff. He led the Gamecocks in rushing with 183 carries for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 27 receptions for 316 yards and two scores.

Kennard, a 6-5, 254-pound Edge rusher from Atlanta, Ga., began his career at Georgia Tech. He graduated from South Carolina in December 2024 with a 3.64 GPA while earning his degree in services management.

Kennard had one of the most decorated seasons in South Carolina football history in 2024. He became the first Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner in school history and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy and was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year. He was named first-team All-America by AFCA, Walter Camp, FWAA, SI.com, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Phil Steele and was a second-team selection by the AP, Sporting News, CBS Sports and ESPN. He was both the Coaches and the AP’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year after logging 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks with 10 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Sanders and Kennard helped the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record in 2024, finishing the season ranked 19th in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

2024: Raheim Sanders, RB (First Team)

2024: Kyle Kennard, DL (First Team)

2011: Dalton Wilson, FB (Second Team)

1991: Joe Reaves, LB (First Team)

1989: Mark Fryer, OL (Second Team)

1988: Mark Fryer, OL (First Team)

1987: Mark Fryer, OL (First Team)

1970: Don Brant, DE (Third Team)