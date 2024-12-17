Raheim Sanders Named 2024 Comeback Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 17, 2024) – University of South Carolina senior running back Raheim Sanders is one of three players selected as recipients of college football’s 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award, the College Sports Communicators in association with the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl announced today.

Ike Larsen, a defensive back from Utah State and Tyler Shough, a quarterback from Louisville, were also recognized with the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Since 2018, the Comeback Player of the Year Award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of Associated Press college football writers and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award. They will be honored during an on-field ceremony on-field ceremony at the 2024 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders (RB, University of South Carolina)

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders’ journey is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and determination. A breakout star at the University of Arkansas, Rocket burst onto the scene in 2022, finishing second in the SEC with 1,443 rushing yards and solidifying himself as one of the top young running back prospects in the nation. However, his 2023 season was derailed by injuries after just six games and 209 yards rushing —a knee issue followed by a severe shoulder injury that required surgery.

His shoulder injury was so significant that it necessitated the Latarjet procedure, a complex surgery involving a bone graft and muscle/tendon transfer to repair chronic and severe dislocations. Despite the daunting recovery process, Rocket refused to let his career be defined by setbacks. After transferring to South Carolina for the 2024 season, he approached his rehabilitation with unmatched determination. South Carolina’s athletic trainers praised his dedication, noting that he “worked his tail off and followed the rehab plan to a T.”

As the 2024 season progressed, Rocket’s performance improved steadily. Playing in all 12 games, he showcased his resilience and talent, rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in three SEC matchups: 143 yards against LSU, 144 yards versus Texas A&M, and 126 yards against Vanderbilt. His 881 rushing yards and 183 attempts ranked third in the SEC, while his 11 rushing touchdowns were fifth best. A threat in the passing game as well, he also led SEC running backs with 316 receiving yards on 27 receptions.

2024 STATISTICS:

RUSHING: 183 att-881 yds-4.8 avg-11-TD/ RECEIVING: 27 rec-316 yds-11.7 avg-2 TD

For information about the award, visit Comeback-Player.com or follow on social media via Instagram at @Comeback_Player_CFB and X at @ComebackPlayrFB.