@GamecockCentral

Knowing what we know now, it's no surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders selected former South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards with a third-round pick in April.

According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, the Raiders actually gave Edwards a first-round grade based on his tape.

But Edwards' injury history, including the broken foot he suffered while training for the combine, pushed Edwards down draft boards.

Still, that should bode well for the Raiders' plans for him moving forward, once he's fully healthy.

Here's what Caplan had to say:

"After this season, look for third-round pick Bryan Edwards, who is still rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle, to possibly start at the “X” position. Edwards doesn’t figure to have much of a role this season, but he was drafted with the belief that he could start down the line. And the Raiders were one of many teams that felt he was a first-round talent just based on tape study, but his injury history dropped him down draft boards.”

During his four-year career at South Carolina, Edwards re-wrote the school record book for receivers setting the school marks for consecutive games with a catch (48), making a catch in every game in which he appeared, career receptions (234) and career receiving yards (3,045).