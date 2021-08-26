Randrecous Davis not currently with Gamecock football program

Veteran wide receiver Randrecous Davis is not currently with the Gamecocks' football program, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

"Dreak is not with the team right now," head coach Shane Beamer said in a statement provided to Gamecock Central. "As everyone knows, he's battled numerous injuries during his time here at South Carolina. He's taking some time right now to focus on his health and his future."

A former four-star prospect in the 2016 class, "Dreak" has played in a total of 19 games for South Carolina over the last five seasons. He tallied 12 total receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Davis has not seen game action since the 2018 season. He suffered a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the 2019 campaign. After sitting out last spring with a stress fracture in his leg that resulted in surgery, Davis opted out of the 2020 season.

The Atlanta (Georgia) Mays product played in two games as a true freshman, logging 3 catches and garnering a medical redshirt. The following season, Davis played in 11 games, catching 7 passes for 55 yards. In 2018, he saw action in 6 games prior to his being sidelined due to injury; he earned his only career touchdown catch against Coastal Carolina that season.

Davis is one of South Carolina's "super seniors", meaning he initially returned for a sixth season after the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility to all players last season.

