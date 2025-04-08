Raven Johnson officially returning for fifth year

She's back.

Last year was the revenge tour, this year was the repeat tour, and now Raven Johnson will go for one last dance in Columbia.

South Carolina's starting point guard, the heart and soul of the program since she stepped on campus, officially announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that she is back for another year. Johnson just completed her senior season with the Gamecocks on Sunday, but had another year of eligibility remaining due to redshirting her freshman season after a torn ACL. All season Johnson hinted that she still had not made up her mind, but heard regular chants of "one more year" from South Carolina fans both on her senior day and through the postseaon.

The announcement came just minutes after Johnson's former high school teammate, Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson, announced she is transferring to South Carolina.

Johnson has been apart of two National Championships, four SEC regular season titles, three SEC Tournament titles and four Final Four appearances, and will get an opportunity to add to all of those categories playing alongside one of her best friends next year.



