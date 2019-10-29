@GamecockCentral

"For example, five years ago, Carolina was the first SEC school to endorse multi-year scholarships through our 'Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise.' We are anxious to be part of the discussion around shaping future ideas to further enhance the student-athlete experience on our campus."

"President Caslen and I talked following the NCAA Board of Governors announcement, and the University of South Carolina looks forward to joining with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Division I to determine how to implement name, image and likeness benefits for our student-athletes," Tanner said in a statement. "The University has a track record of offering services and opportunities to its student-athletes.

The NCAA announced in a statement earlier Tuesday that its Board of Governors voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.

Following a major announcement from the NCAA about its approach to student-athletes using their likeness to benefit, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and SEC commission Greg Sankey released statements on Tuesday evening in support of the decision.

Sankey added in a statement:



"The action of the NCAA Board of Governors today is a step in the modernization of rules related to opportunities made available to student-athletes. We are proud of the support we provide to our student-athletes in the Southeastern Conference and believe it is important, whatever the future may hold, to maintain the elements of the current college athletics system that most effectively benefit student-athletes across the country.

"We look forward to participating in a process that will produce an outcome that is thoroughly considered, fair and beneficial to student-athletes and consistent with the principles and guidelines outlined today by the NCAA Board of Governors."

The Board of Governors’ action directs each of the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century, said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Drake said. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

Specifically, the board said modernization should occur within the following principles and guidelines:

* Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

* Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.

* Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.

* Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities. Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.

* Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.

*Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.

*Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.

The board’s action was based on comprehensive recommendations from the NCAA Board of Governors Federal and State Legislation Working Group, which includes presidents, commissioners, athletics directors, administrators and student-athletes. The group gathered input over the past several months from numerous stakeholders, including current and former student-athletes, coaches, presidents, faculty and commissioners across all three divisions. The board also directed continued and productive engagement with legislators.

The working group will continue to gather feedback through April on how best to respond to the state and federal legislative environment and to refine its recommendations on the principles and regulatory framework. The board asked each division to create any new rules beginning immediately, but no later than January 2021.

“As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”