Ray Tanner talks fall football, social distancing during games
University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner participated alongside school president Robert Caslen in a virtual town hall event on Wednesday night. During the meeting, Tanner addressed the subject of the 2020 college football season.
"We remain in lockstep as far as our fall schedule is concerned, not only with football, but the other fall sports as well," Tanner said, saying that he had spoken with SEC officials earlier in the day. "The health safety and well-being of our students, student-athletes, fans, coaches, and everybody involved is of paramount importance."
With the 2020 college football season set to kick off in around four months, there are still many questions that remain between now and then, with teams not even allowed to meet together.
GamecockCentral.com has previously reported that college football officials were studying the feasibility of social distancing during games. Tanner expanded on the possibility on Wednesday, and it seems the expectation is that the stands will not be full.
"It is likely that social distancing will be in place at Williams-Brice and other venues," said Tanner. " We’re running models to determine what kind of attendance we could have."
It does look increasingly likely that the season begins on time, according to comments from Tanner and multiple others across the sport.
Said Tanner: "We’re still excited about the opportunity to have live sport again. There is some time and we’ll try to answer some questions and resolve those issues if we move forward."