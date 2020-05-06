University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner participated alongside school president Robert Caslen in a virtual town hall event on Wednesday night. During the meeting, Tanner addressed the subject of the 2020 college football season.

"We remain in lockstep as far as our fall schedule is concerned, not only with football, but the other fall sports as well," Tanner said, saying that he had spoken with SEC officials earlier in the day. "The health safety and well-being of our students, student-athletes, fans, coaches, and everybody involved is of paramount importance."



With the 2020 college football season set to kick off in around four months, there are still many questions that remain between now and then, with teams not even allowed to meet together.