RB Coach Hardesty's Positive Attitude Is Infectious

RB Coach Montario Hardesty is no stranger to success. He earned second-team all-SEC honors as a senior when he ranked fourth in the league in rushing with 1,345 yards, the fourth-most in school history, and scored 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,391 yards, ninth in Vols’ history, and scored 27 touchdowns during his career on Rocky Top. He was also drafted in the 2nd round by the Cleveland Browns and played in the NFL until he had arthroscopic knee surgery in 2013 and was released.



He's also had coaching success at Tennessee and Charlotte before landing with the Gamecocks in 2021, a season which saw two of his RBs, Kevin Harris and Zaquandre White leave early for the NFL Draft, and also had a breakout season from Freshman JuJu McDowell who landed on the Freshman All-SEC Team. Hardesty spoke with the media for a bit on Friday afternoon, and his message was filled with positivity from the very beginning.

Good Vibes

Before he was even asked any questions, Hardesty decided to kick off his time with an uplifting message. "This morning in our running back meeting...we talked about gratitude...so just want to say thankful to be here and everyone just try to be a positive influence in someone's life. One small nugget a day can help someone out, you never know what someone's going through. Every day I'm trying to be a positive influence on my guys and trying to make sure they're doing the same." I've mentioned before that several recruits have mentioned a family environment and also that the coaches seem to focus on being a good person, not just a good player, and it would seem that Coach Hardesty fits that mold. When it comes to football, Hardesty mentioned each of his RBs by name including MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Beal-Smith, JuJu McDowell, and Lovasea Carroll. He emphasized that with White and Harris now gone, he has an opportunity to show his worth as a coach, and each guy in the RB room has a great "opportunity" to step up. "I always tell the guys don't let opportunity embarrass you, so make sure we ready to go."

Stepping Up

With that new opportunity, each RB will have a role to play, and perhaps none bigger than former 5-Star MarShawn Lloyd, who has been battling back from an ACL injury since fall 2020. Hardesty, who has also suffered an ACL injury, said he "knows how it is" to try to come back from one. "You got your muscle memory in you, but you still just can't pull it off yet...but you can see [Lloyd] has his confidence back, you can see him moving around, but the biggest thing is he's understanding football a lot more...you can see him starting to be a leader amongst the team." Hardesty said about the highly touted RS Sophomore.

Newcomers