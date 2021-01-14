With so much news happening, it could be hard to keep track of what happens and when things go down. To help, we put together a handy-dandy timeline starting Jan. 6 and going through Wednesday.

The last eight days have been some of the busiest in recent memory with things almost non-stop since Jan. 6.

Coaching searches in the middle of two basketball seasons usually lends itself to busy news weeks, but mix in a pandemic, recruiting and a full-tilt coaching carousel and you get weeks like what South Carolina had.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

--Tight end KeShawn Toney officially entered the transfer portal around midday. Toney redshirted in 2019 and played in five games in 2020, primarily on special teams.

--South Carolina played its second men's basketball game after a month-long pause, walloping Texas A&M 78-54. AJ Lawson posted a career-high 30-point performance and it was the seventh time under Frank Martin the Gamecocks won a conference game by at least 24 points.

--During the basketball game, reports began surfacing about then-Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo being lured away by Bryan Harsin and Auburn.

Thursday, Jan. 7

--First thing in the morning, the women's basketball team announced it would go on a brief pause and and the game against Georgia that night was postponed.

--Soon after that, news trickled out that not only Bobo would be leaving for the Plains, but he would be taking newly-hired offensive line coach Will Friend with him. Friend was announced as offensive line coach 11 days prior to the move and both had contracts approved by the board of trustees that week on Monday.

--In the midst of the Bobo and Friend news, South Carolina landed a commitment from transfer defensive back David Spaulding, who came over from Georgia Southern. Spaulding played in four games late last season with seven tackles, one interception and a pass defended.

--Soon after the Gamecocks landed another transfer in Delaware linebacker Debo Williams, who comes in as a freshman in the class. The linebacker had nearly 500 tackles in high school, including 153 tackles and 32 tackles for loss in his senior season.

--During Frank Martin's weekly call-in show it was announced the Gamecock men's team was going back on a quick pause and the Saturday game against Ole Miss was postponed. It would be the second SEC game postponed for South Carolina this season.

--That night, the Gamecocks picked up commitment No. 3 on the day with Kolbe Fields out of Louisiana. Fields was a former Memphis commitment and de-committed soon after Shane Beamer took the job and committed as part of the 2021 class.

--In the theme of late night news, things broke close to midnight Thursday Beamer found Bobo's replacement in Marcus Satterfield. Satterfield spent the last two seasons as an assistant under Matt Rhule at Baylor and then with the Carolina Panthers, where he got to work with Joe Brady in Charlotte.

Friday, Jan. 8

--In the wee hours of the morning, new commitment Tre-Vaughn Minott began tweeting about a commitment to the Gamecocks and it was announced by the team later that day. Minott is a mid-year enrollee, and is immediately eligible when the team resumes playing.

--That morning the football program announced it would headline one of college football's marquee early-season games in five years. The Gamecocks will play in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game in 2025 against Virginia Tech, the first time the programs will meet in over three decades.

--Later in the day news broke Collin Hill will not return to South Carolina for his final year of eligibility. Hill started eight games for South Carolina, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,411 yards (6.6 yards per attempts) with six scores and six picks.

--Another late night news break, Friday night saw things surface about Beamer hiring Luke Day as the team's new strength and conditioning coach. Day was most recently at Marshall but spent time at Colorado and as an assistant on the Cincinnati Bengals' strength staff.

Saturday, Jan. 9

--The mid-afternoon saw news break about Beamer hiring Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White. White was WKU's defensive coordinator for the last four seasons and, according to Beamer, was a highly sought after commodity.

--After Thursday's game was postponed, the women's basketball team got word it was allowed to practice and able to play Sunday at No. 10 Kentucky.

--That night, however, the Gamecocks men's team got word their game Tuesday against Tennessee would be postponed due to South Carolina's COVID issues. It would be the team's eighth postponement of the season and third in SEC play. Next up, at the moment, is a Saturday game at LSU (8:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Sunday, Jan. 10

--Midday the Gamecocks announced officially the hires of White, Satterfield and Day.

--It wasn't a cakewalk, but the women's team beat a top-10 Kentucky team on the road, 75-70 to improve to 8-1 and 3-0 in the SEC. Destanni Henderson led the team with 22 points and Aliyah Boston had arguably her best day of the season with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Monday, Jan. 11

--JJ Enagbare, the team's most productive pass rusher last season, announced his intention to return for his final season of eligibility. Enagbare had a career year in 2020, picking up 30 tackles (seven for loss) and six sacks. He also forced two fumbles.

--The Rivals150 basketball rankings for the 2021 class was updated and point guard signee Jacobi Wright landed in the rankings as the No. 120 player in the country.

--Later Monday night news surfaced and was confirmed that Torrian Gray would join the Gamecocks' staff as a defensive backs coach. Gray coached with Beamer at Virginia Tech, was DJ Swearinger's position coach in the NFL with Washington and was most recently at Florida.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

--One of the bigger pieces of news came Tuesday afternoon with four-star quarterback and the No. 30 player in the country Gunner Stockton de-committing from South Carolina. He was the highest-rated quarterback to ever commit to the Gamecocks and is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class.

--South Carolina made the hire of Byron Jerideau official, and the former Gamecock will join Day as an assistant on the strength and conditioning staff. He was most recently at Tennessee.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

--Reports began surfacing this morning about defensive line coach Tracy Rocker leaving to join the Auburn coaching staff. It would be the third staff member to head to the Plains this offseason and means Beamer has another spot on the coaching staff to fill.

--Clemson announced its baseball schedule and the Gamecocks will play the Tigers in a three-game series starting Feb. 26 that will start in Clemson and end in Columbia.

--South Carolina landed another commitment from a player in the portal, this time in the form of edge rusher Jordan Strachan. The Georgia State defensive end officially announced his decision in mid-afternoon after registering 41 tackles, 14 for loss, this season. He also