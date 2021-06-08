Receiver target currently on campus makes huge rankings jump

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange class of 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson is now a four-star prospect and made the leap from three-star prospect to being the No. 133 overall prospect in the class.

A South Carolina football recruiting target who is currently on campus made one of the biggest ranking jumps in the newly released class of 2022 Rivals250 on Tuesday.

"What stands out most about Gibson is his length," Rivals' Adam Gorney said. "He is tall and has long arms to outreach cornerbacks and he couples that with speed, route-running and playmaking ability. He’s another prospect in the state of Florida who was far too low in the rankings and needed an adjustment. The Gators are considered the frontrunner right now."

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Gibson is currently on an unofficial visit at South Carolina, a trip that appears to be going well. Gibson posted the photo used in this story on his Twitter account.

The Gamecocks and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp have been working to become a bigger factor with Gibson who many believe is a lean to Florida. Gibson, who visited Florida unofficially last week, has official visits scheduled for Tennessee, Baylor and Miami.

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson four-star running back Jaylon Glover, who will take an official visit to South Carolina this weekend, also moved into the Rivals250.

Click here for a full look at the new Rivals250!