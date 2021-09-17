Prior to South Carolina facing off with Georgia on the gridiron on Saturday night, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at some of the battles Shane Beamer's Gamecock staff has waged - or will wage in the future - against the Dawgs.

There are several current roster members for South Carolina that Georgia pursued during their respective recruitments.

Starting up front on defense, the Dawgs coveted four-star defensive lineman JJ Enagbare, and were also heavily involved with former five-stars Zacch Pickens and Jordan Burch. The same could be said for 2017 class member Aaron Sterling, a former Alabama pledge.