Recruiting roundup: hoops offers go out as live period begins

South Carolina sent out a flurry of offers over the course of the last week with some of those being to Rivals100 players in the 2023 class.

With June 15 the first day coaches could directly reach out to prospects going into their junior years, the Gamecocks wasted no times extending a few offers over the course of the last week.

Of the offers that have been made public on social media, big man Brandon White is the highest-rated coming in at No. 52 in the 2023 class out of Winston Salem (N.C.) Christian. Right now he has offers from Creighton, ECU, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Houston, Mississippi State, Louisville and others.

Another offer that went out was to 2023 power forward TJ Power, the No. 62 player in the class out of the Northeast now at Worcester Academy. Power has offers from Boston College, UConn, Creighton, Iowa, Marquette, Miami and Penn State, among others.

Another top 70 player picked up a South Carolina offer in Louisville (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn, who picked up the offer the first day coaches could reach out to prospects.

South Carolina is one of his first handful of offers, joining the likes of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Louisville, Indiana, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.

The Gamecocks also reportedly offered North Carolina guard Jakwon Moore, Virginia guard Trevor Smith and another North Carolina wing Wesley Tubbs III.

They also reportedly reached out to Jalen Hooks, the No. 73 player in the 2023 class, North Carolina small forward Comeh Emuobor and small forward Aaron Davis out of the Northeast.

South Carolina is in the midst of its recruiting as the Gamecocks go out on recruiting trips as part of the live period for the majority of June and July.

The staff was out evaluating a lot of prospects Friday through Sunday, many from South and North Carolina.