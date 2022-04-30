Recruiting Rundown: Official visits set, patience with major pitch
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
South Carolina has the most momentum it has had program-wise in years, and it appears the juice that Shane Beamer and his staff have brought to the table is starting to pay off in recruiting.It app...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news