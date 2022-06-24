Recruiting Rundown: Previewing The Last Big OV Weekend of June
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Buckle up, folks. This weekend is going to be a good one. After a star-studded June 10th official visit weekend that saw 4 commitments on that Sunday, plus a crazy June that has seen 4 more public ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news