Well, here it is. The weekend of South Carolina’s Black & Garnet Spring Game is around the corner.

It’s the final chance to see the team that could wind up serving as the next big step in building something real and sustainable in Columbia. And that team will be engulfed with a crop of players who could one day be the next wave to carry on the build.

It’s South Carolina’s first truly big, potentially momentous recruiting weekend of the spring. There have been major visitors throughout the spring, and key targets have flocked to Columbia. And this was the weekend marked on the calendar as the one that could set a foundation moving forward for both the Gamecocks’ 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes to build some steam.

Gamecock Scoop returns with our weekly Recruiting Rundown series, providing a one-stop shop to catch you up on key recruiting stories, offers and other tidbits. The latest installment also features a look back at the week that was in South Carolina recruiting and a preview of what’s ahead.