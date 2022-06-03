June is here and that means things are about to heat up on the recruiting trail across the country. South Carolina is set to begin its first set of camps this weekend, which will include several important targets on unofficial visits, and then next weekend, June 10th, things really start to get serious with the Gamecocks' first big official visit weekend of the summer. I would expect to see several commitments in the next few weeks, as athletes begin to narrow down their choices before their own seasons begin this fall. Let's get you prepped for the whirlwind to come, and take a look back at the past week on the trail, we bring you the latest installment of the Recruiting Rundown to catch you up on all things (or at least most things) in the South Carolina recruiting world.