South Carolina has an important match-up on Saturday at noon with Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium. The two programs have plenty of familiarity with one another; multiple Gamecock coaches and staffers have spent time working at Auburn, and there is also recruiting carryover between the schools.

Here, GamecockCentral.com goes in-depth with a look at players on both rosters from the other program's home state, head-to-head battles, and much more.