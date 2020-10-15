Recruiting storylines: Gamecocks vs. Auburn
South Carolina has an important match-up on Saturday at noon with Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium. The two programs have plenty of familiarity with one another; multiple Gamecock coaches and staffers have spent time working at Auburn, and there is also recruiting carryover between the schools.
Here, GamecockCentral.com goes in-depth with a look at players on both rosters from the other program's home state, head-to-head battles, and much more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news