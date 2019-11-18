The NCAA's redshirt rule, which went into place last year and allows players to participate in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility, gives coaches more roster flexibility than ever before.

Throughout the 2019 season, Gamecock Central will track each of South Carolina's redshirt-eligible newcomers and tally how many games they've played in.

