Who: #2 seed South Carolina 36-23 vs. #3 seed James Madison 34-23. Doak Field, Raleigh, NC.

Time/TV: 2:00 PM. This game is going to stream on ESPN+. Dani Wexelman and Roddy Jones are the announcing team for the weekend. ESPN is helping grow the game of college baseball by making all non-TV broadcasts available on their subscription based streaming platform. ESPN's Network/Streaming schedule could vary as the weekend progresses so check back for viewing details.

Line: SC -230, JMU +175. Run line: SC -2.5. Total 12.5. Future for the Raleigh regional: SC +115, NC State +125, JMU +600, and Bryant +2000.

Probable Starting Pitchers: Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-4 5.32 ERA, 64.1 IP, 19 BB, 52 K, .315 BAA vs. Todd Mozoki (Jr. RHP) 5-1, 6.80 ERA, 47.2 IP, 22 BB, 42 K, .332 OBA

Looking at these pitching numbers, the 12.5 total looks too low. Moroki has only pitched more than four innings once this season, against Cornell on March 1. In his last eight innings he'd given up six runs on eight hits. Max Kuhle is the staff ace so JMU is taking a gamble.

For Carolina, Jones was the obvious choice. He's pitched more innings than anyone else this season. The plan is for Jones to pitch as long as he can. We'd expect Ty Good or Parker Marlatt if Jones is done before five innings.

History: The Gamecocks lead the series 9-1. The two programs have met three previous times in postseason play. Carolina won the last two meeting in 2008 and 1988. JMU won the first ever postseason matchup 9-4 in 1983 in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The Gamecocks are 140-73 all-time in NCAA Tournament play with this season marking their 35th appearance all-time.

Last Meeting: It also came in Raleigh during the 2008 NCAA Regional. Carolina won 7-5. Justin Smoak hit a pair of home runs and Blake Cooper struck out nine in 8.1 innings to earn the win

Weather: Perfect. High 70s with a slight breeze. Can't ask for better.