Regional Play Begins: James Madison Preview
Who: #2 seed South Carolina 36-23 vs. #3 seed James Madison 34-23. Doak Field, Raleigh, NC.
Time/TV: 2:00 PM. This game is going to stream on ESPN+. Dani Wexelman and Roddy Jones are the announcing team for the weekend. ESPN is helping grow the game of college baseball by making all non-TV broadcasts available on their subscription based streaming platform. ESPN's Network/Streaming schedule could vary as the weekend progresses so check back for viewing details.
Line: SC -230, JMU +175. Run line: SC -2.5. Total 12.5. Future for the Raleigh regional: SC +115, NC State +125, JMU +600, and Bryant +2000.
Probable Starting Pitchers: Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-4 5.32 ERA, 64.1 IP, 19 BB, 52 K, .315 BAA vs. Todd Mozoki (Jr. RHP) 5-1, 6.80 ERA, 47.2 IP, 22 BB, 42 K, .332 OBA
Looking at these pitching numbers, the 12.5 total looks too low. Moroki has only pitched more than four innings once this season, against Cornell on March 1. In his last eight innings he'd given up six runs on eight hits. Max Kuhle is the staff ace so JMU is taking a gamble.
For Carolina, Jones was the obvious choice. He's pitched more innings than anyone else this season. The plan is for Jones to pitch as long as he can. We'd expect Ty Good or Parker Marlatt if Jones is done before five innings.
History: The Gamecocks lead the series 9-1. The two programs have met three previous times in postseason play. Carolina won the last two meeting in 2008 and 1988. JMU won the first ever postseason matchup 9-4 in 1983 in the Chapel Hill Regional.
The Gamecocks are 140-73 all-time in NCAA Tournament play with this season marking their 35th appearance all-time.
Last Meeting: It also came in Raleigh during the 2008 NCAA Regional. Carolina won 7-5. Justin Smoak hit a pair of home runs and Blake Cooper struck out nine in 8.1 innings to earn the win
Weather: Perfect. High 70s with a slight breeze. Can't ask for better.
Scouting the Duke
The Dukes 34 overall wins and 17 league wins are both the most in a season since 2011. They've recorded wins over Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, and Louisiana this season. The Dukes were only 11-17 away from their home park this season. They went 7-8 against Quad 1 opponents. JMU also lost five games against Quad 4 opponents. They are currently 44th in RPI.
James Madison hit 84 home runs this season and stole 100 bases. Doak Field is a hitters friendly park. Mike Mancini leads the team with 29 stolen bases, he also has 11 homers. They will likely try to test Cole Messina early.
From JMU: Leading the way for the Dukes at the dish is junior Fenwick Trimble with a .371 batting average. He also leads the team in RBI's with 61 and is one of five Dukes in double-digits for home runs. Classmate Jason Schiavone has slugged a team-leading 18 homers. Trimble was an All-Sun Belt First Team selection. Brendan O'Donnell has 16 long balls and Coleman Calabrese has 10.
"It's a powerful team. They're pretty physical. They steal a lot of bases and they like to bunt. They're a multi-faceted offense and they like to do a lot of things to try to make you uncomfortable, and that's what we prepared for." - Mark Kingston
Regional Picks
Knoxville: Tennessee
Greenville: Wake
Norman: Duke
Tallahassee: FSU
Fayetteville: Arkansas
Charlottesville: Miss St.
Tuscon: West Virginia
Chapel Hill: UNC
College Station: Texas A&M
Santa Barbara: San Diego
Stillwater: OK State
Clemson: Vanderbilt
Athens: Georgia
Raleigh: NC State
Corvallis: UC Irvine
Lexington: Kentucky
Today's Pick
The Gamecocks have too much offensive firepower for JMU. South Carolina did a lot of nice things in Hoover last weekend, infield defense was not one of them. In order to make it out of this regional, that is going to have to improve. Gamecocks 9-6.