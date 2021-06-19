Relationships strong for Gamecock commitment Donovan Westmoreland

The Peach State pass rusher was on campus in Columbia recently to catch up with the coaches and get a sense for his future as a Gamecock.

Although Donovan Westmoreland is already verbally committed to the Gamecock football program, the South Carolina coaching staff has continued to prioritize the bonds that have been built with him.

"It was amazing," Westmoreland said of the visit. "It was everything I expected and more. I had an amazing time."

The three-star defender, who checks in at about 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, loved what he saw out of the facilities he will be working in after arriving in Columbia.

"I love the inside facility, how when you walk in and at the end of the field it's a big picture of Sandstorm. It was so beautiful," Westmoreland said.



With Westmoreland's skill set and background playing multiple positions in high school, he could do several different things in college as well. Right now, it appears the plan is to let him do what he does best, which is get after the passer.

"I'm going to be on the line," he explained. "They were like, the weight and stuff doesn't matter because when I come in they are going to put pounds on me no problem. Before I head up there, my goal is to be 220."

Multiple coaches recruited Westmoreland for the Gamecocks, chiefly Jimmy Lindsey and Mike Peterson. The conversations he's had with those two - plus head coach Shane Beamer - are still going strong.

"It's going great," Westmoreland said. "I have a strong relationship with all of them. They're just like the coaches I have at my high school, so we get along very well."

The standout defender's official visit is slated to take place for the Eastern Illinois contest.

"I can't wait," he said.

