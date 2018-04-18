GamecockCentral.com

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported on Wednesday afternoon that South Carolina forward Brian Bowen would keep his options open in terms of a possible jump to the NBA, should he not be cleared to play for the Gamecocks next season.

Brian Bowen, who is hoping for the NCAA to clear him to play next season at South Carolina, told ESPN he will declare for the NBA Draft in case that doesn’t happen. Story coming.

A former five-star prospect according to Rivals.com, Bowen was admitted to South Carolina in January. He originally signed with Louisville and enrolled at the program before being suspended after an investigation was opened into the program's financial ties to Adidas.

"I have the utmost confidence in South Carolina's compliance and ultimately the NCAA. We believe the NCAA, once they have heard all of the evidence, will promptly reinstate Brian," Bowen's lawyer, Jason Setchen, told Goodman in January.

Bowen took a redshirt this season in Columbia.

