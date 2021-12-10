Report: Football commit faces charges, won't sign with Gamecocks
Former South Carolina defensive back commit Jy’Vonte McClendon is facing felony charges in Florida, according to this report from The State's Ben Portnoy.
Further details are in the article.
Gamecock Central has confirmed that McClendon will not sign with the Gamecocks and has removed him from the commit list.

