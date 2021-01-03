@GamecockCentral

Arkansas receivers coach and Palmetto State native Justin Stepp is coming home and joining Shane Beamer's staff at South Carolina, according to a report from Football Scoop, citing a source.

Gamecock Central has since confirmed the report.

Stepp has spent the last three seasons at Arkansas as the lone holdover from Chad Morris' staff.

Born in Columbia, Stepp went to Pelion High School before playing his college ball at Furman.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Stepp spent three seasons at SMU after spending three at Appalachian State, all as wide receivers coach.