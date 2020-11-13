@GamecockCentral

South Carolina reportedly has its starting quarterback this week against Ole Miss. The Gamecocks are planning on starting Collin Hill, according to WACH Fox's Mike Uva.

Gamecock Central has also confirmed the news.

Hill started the first six games of the year and led the Gamecocks to a 2-4 record.

Will Muschamp made a point to mention the quarterback competition was wide open heading into the game against the Rebels, saying the Gamecocks needed a spark offensively.

Hill and backup Ryan Hilinski battled with first team reps throughout the week with Hill edging him out. Muschamp seemed to indicate earlier in the week Luke Doty sound get some more playing time this week as well.

In six games this year Hill is 104-for-177 for 1,142 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) with five touchdowns and five interceptions. The last two games have been his worst of the season, completing just 20 of his 43 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown to three picks.

His last game was by far his worst where he completed just 8-for-21 for 66 yards and two picks.