Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year contract worth $15 million, per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

I’m told the Saints offer was lower by roughly $2 million after moving cash around. Tennessee offered this deal (described below) late Saturday morning, and locked it up by late Saturday afternoon. Big win for GM Jon Robinson and the Titans. https://t.co/cXCBhoH1NO

Clowney was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft and spent most of his career with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2019 season. He hit free agency this past spring and is signing nine days before the Titan’s 2020 season opener. They play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Clowney rejoins Vrabel

Clowney, 27, is rejoining coach Mike Vrabel with the signing. They worked together for three seasons in Houston when Vrabel was the defensive line coach. One of those years Clowney reached the Pro Bowl after a season in which he had 59 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Vrabel and the Titans reached the AFC championship game in 2019 and lost to eventual champions Kansas City Chiefs.

In six NFL seasons, Clowney has 236 tackles, 71 tackles for loss and 32 sacks. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was one of the biggest stars remaining in the free agent market ahead of the season openers. He is coming off a core injury that required offseason surgery.