The South Carolina men's basketball program has been served with a notice of allegations from the NCAA as a result of the federal investigation of pay-for-play, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," Ray Tanner said in a statement. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."

Sports Illustrated, thanks to a records request to South Carolina, found the official Notice of Allegations, charging the school with a "single Level I violation" for former assistant coach Lamont Evans "allegedly accepting at least $5,865 in bribes in 2015-16 from agent and runner Christian Dawkins," according to the story.

The notice and Sports Illustrated report says the bribes were "in exchange for Evans arranging meetings" between Dawkins and former Gamecock guard and McDonald's All-American P.J. Dozier.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Notice of Allegations is not at the same level as other schools and there are no assertions in the notice of "failure to monitor the program, head-coach responsibility or lack of institutional control."

Per the report, there was "no language" alleging Dozier took money from Evans or Dawkins that would "retroactively jeopardized" his eligibility or led to the team forfeiting wins.

Evans, who coached at South Carolina for four seasons and spent a few more at Oklahoma State before being wrapped up in this scandal of agents funneling money and bribes to college basketball coaches with the homes of steering recruits to signing with a specific agency once pro.

According to the report, Evans admitted in court to accepting bribes at both South Carolina and Oklahoma State and both schools have received a Notice of Allegations.