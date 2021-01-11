Former Florida, Virginia Tech and Washington Football Team assistant Torrian Gray is expected to reunite with Shane Beamer at South Carolina, GamecockCentral.com can confirm.



Gray has spent the last two seasons as Florida's cornerbacks coach after two seasons in Washington in the same role.

Prior to that, Gray spent a season as Florida's defensive backs coach after spending a decade at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, where he handled the secondary for all 10 years and added defensive passing game duties for the final three seasons.

A three-time all-conference selection on the field at VT, Gray helped lead the Hokies to a pair of conference titles and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round (49th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft.

Beamer and Gray were teammates for the Hokies and were on the same staff together under Frank Beamer from 2011-15.

With 20 years of coaching experience, Gray has become known as one of the best defensive back coaches in the country from both a development and recruiting standpoint.

