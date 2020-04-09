If you're looking for a groundbreaking podcast that delivers hard-hitting stories and up-to-the-minute Gamecock news...well, this isn't it. What it is, is two bored coworkers who ramble on about this and that and answer a few questions from Gamecock Central members along the way. Oh, also, did we mention there's a prize to be won??? The winner this week is....announced somewhere in the podcast. You'll just have to listen to find out if it was you! If you didn't win, don't worry! There will be more chances to win!

If you'd prefer to only hear audio, please click HERE.