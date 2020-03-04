"It took a lot of prayer and I just want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play for Coach (Will) Muschamp and for him giving me the opportunity to play for him," Reynolds said. "They talked to me and they said they want to utilize my speed, my track abilities, and they just put forth the plan where I would excel academically and athletically at the school."

The 5-foot-9. 170-pound Reynolds saw no reason to wait and committed to the Gamecocks staff while he was on campus.

From the same southern charm that he sees daily in Alabama, to the chance to play for an SEC program, to a literal sign in Columbia with his name on it (more on that later), Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson class of 2021 athlete Sam Reynolds saw everything he needed to see when he visited South Carolina on Sunday.

Reynolds and his family took in all aspects of the Carolina program, touring the new football ops building and watching the Gamecocks spring practice.

"I talked to Coach Muschamp, Coach (Bobby) Bentley, Coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon), Coach (Mike) Bobo, for the most part. I spent the majority of the time talking to them," Reynolds said. "They kind of brought forth a family-oriented vibe. So my parents liked it, I liked it. They were very upfront and honest with us. It was kind of hard not to like them, ya know? You don't get that with most coaches now days."

On the field, the staff sees Reynolds as a player they can move around and use in the slot or in the backfield. Reynolds has been timed at 10.83 seconds in the 100-meter and 4.41-seconds in the 40-yard dash, the type of speed that South Carolina is looking to add to its program.

Listed as a defensive back on Rivals, Reynolds is definitely an offensive player for the Gamecocks.

"They just want to get me out in space and utilize my speed, kind of like a gadget guy," Reynolds said. "I'm up-tempo, fast, and I'm just trying to make somebody miss and then it's off to the races."

Reynolds and his family capped off a perfect weekend with his commitment to the Gamecocks and while leaving town Sunday, Reynolds and his family happened to see a billboard ad for a law firm that caused them to do a double-take. The name? "Samuels Reynolds Law Firm."

A literal sign that South Carolina is the place for him.