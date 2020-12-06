After Oklahoma’s game, head coach Lincoln Riley was able to react to the initial reports and was excited for Beamer.

Beamer, who’s currently an assistant at Oklahoma, is coming back to South Carolina after serving as an assistant here in Columbia for almost five seasons.

South Carolina is inching closer to getting closer to officially naming its 35th head coach in program history, and it appears Shane Beamer is the guy who will earn the nod.

“If it is true, I’d certainly be thrilled for him,” Riley told reporters. “Those are opportunities you don’t always get. If it is the case, it’d be a great decision by South Carolina.”

Also see: Sunday morning notes after the Gamecocks' hire

Beamer wasn’t available to coach for the Sooners in their 27-14 win over Baylor, Riley said, and the two hadn't spoken since reports started surfacing. Riley wasn’t as forthcoming as he probably could have been, saying he wanted to talk to Beamer first.

The hire is all but official now for South Carolina, with some sort of announcement coming over the next few days to officially bring in the next head coach at South Carolina.

Beamer is currently the tight ends coach at Oklahoma but has had stops at Georgia as tight ends and special teams coordinator and Virginia Tech as running backs coach.

At South Carolina he had different stints as cornerbacks and linebackers coach and coordinated special teams.

Over his time he’s worked under Steve Spurrier, his father Frank Beamer, Kirby Smart and Riley.

Riley’s been discussing Beamer for a while, telling reporters on a Big 12 teleconference he thinks Beamer has the potential to be a great head coach.

Also see: Instant analysis from the Houston loss

“I think Shane’s going to be a really good head coach. I do. He’s had great experience being able to work for several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country and obviously, he’s got very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer," he said.

“Shane’s got a good way about him, does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I’ll be excited for him. He’s one of those guys that, I think, certainly will get his opportunity at some point.”