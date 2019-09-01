News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 10:24:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH Lovasea Carroll is back on the market

Nr5q5gts7hwq55ujmkrl
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Lovasea Carroll has backed off his commitment to South Carolina.

The four-star athlete at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to the Gamecocks late in April, but he is now an uncommitted prospect.

Carroll has not eliminated South Carolina, and he told Rivals.com that he just wants to "explore other options" without being committed to a school.

He is expected to slow the recruiting process down.

Schools like Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia have been showing a lot of interest according to Carroll.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}