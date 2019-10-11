THE SITUATION

Class of 2020 Rivals100 defensive end Reggie Grimes has been a fixture on the recruiting scene since his freshman year of high school. Now, his recruiting journey is nearing a close. Grimes recently took an official visit to Tennessee and visited Alabama and South Carolina last month. The Crimson Tide legacy has taken countless visits during his time as a recruit and while he might have one or two more left on the schedule over the past month, a commitment decision is expected by the end of November. Rivals.com caught up with Grimes to talk about the Gamecocks, Crimson Tide and Vols.

IN HIS WORDS

SOUTH CAROLINA

"I went there for an official visit when they played Alabama. It was a pretty good game. A few plays go a different way and it would have really been a close game." Thoughts on their season: "In every game they've played they've been right there. Just a handful of plays away from being great. If I were to go there I think I could be the one to push them over the hump and that's what I would want to do." Fit: "They just want me as an athlete. I guess that means they would decide what to do with me if and when I get there. Offense is a possibility, too, playing tight end. I would be open to that, too."

ALABAMA

"It was great being there for my official visit. I've been there plenty of times but this time I got to see all of it. I got to see it full circle. The players on the field, the players off the field. How Coach Saban was during the game and then at his house with his wife. I got to see everything that I needed to see. As far as players, people, personnel and everything." Saban: "At Alabama it was all business. We had breakfast with him and his wife and once we were there he was more relaxed and he was more like a normal person." Spot in the class: "I do have a spot. If I want to go there I do have a spot." Fit: "They like me as a linebacker/edge rusher. They see me in that spot. Their defense hasn't been as dominant as it has been in past years, but it's still an Alabama defense."

TENNESSEE