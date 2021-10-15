Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's parents go in-depth on South Carolina
Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham is one of South Carolina's top remaining targets in the 2022 class but his mindset heading into the stretch run of his recruitment remains a bit of a mystery. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star's parents shed some light on his recruiting process with Rivals.com. They also went in-depth on their official visit to South Carolina for the Kentucky game.
*****
MORE: An inside look at Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's recruitment
MORE: Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's parents go in-depth on Penn State
MORE: Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's parents go in-depth on Maryland
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN THEIR OWN WORDS...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news