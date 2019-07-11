News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 07:34:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 South Carolina RB commit MarShawn Lloyd addresses visit rumors

MarShawn Lloyd (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals100 running back MarShawn Lloyd surprised many when he announced his commitment to South Carolina. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha star made it known early in his recruitment that he really liked the Gamecocks but the timing of his commitment caught a lot of people off guard. Despite that pledge, a couple teams are trying to keep Lloyd from signing with South Carolina.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

