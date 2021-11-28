Four-star WR sees an Iron Bowl to remember

AUBURN | It was a short trip but Antonio Williams soaked up every moment. The four-star wide receiver from Dutch Fork in Irmo, S.C., was in Auburn for an official visit, arriving just in time for Saturday’s dramatic Iron Bowl matchup against Alabama. “The game was very exciting, thrilling atmosphere. A great game, one that I wish we could have pulled out, but it showed me a lot,” said Williams. “I’ve never been to an Iron Bowl or any Auburn home game, but that one was definitely one to remember.”

Williams plans to announce his decision in the next couple of weeks. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

One of the highlights for Williams, who visited with his mom and younger brother, was spending time with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and receivers coach Eric Kiesau. They made sure to emphasize AU’s need at the wide receiver position. “They said they don’t really have a dynamic guy that can do so many different things, so many different positions with the ball. A lot of people need that at their school,” said Williams. Along with Auburn, Williams is considering Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina. He’s officially visited Ole Miss and South Carolina. He picked up an important offer from Clemson Nov. 20. “That’s the big offer that probably any receiver in the country wants. They don’t give that to just anybody. So it means a lot,” said Williams.