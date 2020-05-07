He plans for that to change once the recruiting dead period ends.

Highland Springs (Va.) class of 2021 four-star DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr. has visited the state of South Carolina many times but has yet to make it to the school.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Gilliam counts the Gamecocks among the many programs he's still considering, along with Penn State, Virginia Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Florida, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

"I have a great relationship with South Carolina," Gilliam said in a Zoom interview this week with Rivals.com's Adam Friedman. "There hasn't been a day that went by without me talking with someone from the staff. Coach (Kyle) Krantz, has been recruiting me since my sophomore year. He couldn't pull the trigger (an on offer) yet (then) since I haven't been on campus, but he actually did pull the trigger a while ago. We're just talking with them, talking with Coach (Will) Muschamp a lot, seeing their philosophy."

Gilliam lists Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina as the schools that will definitely receive official visits from him.

The Rivals250 prospect says he will probably wait it out on a commitment but will release a shorter list of schools in the next two months.

Gilliam is ranked the No. 104 overall prospect and No. 9 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!