RJ Roderick returning for one more season

The Gamecocks are getting a big piece of their defense back for the 2022 season.

RJ Roderick announced Saturday night he'd return for next season after his best season on campus this year.

Roderick, who tweeted the news, had a career high 65 tackles this year with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as part of a much improved Gamecock secondary.

Now the Gamecocks are, as of right now, expected to return at least three starters from this year's unit despite losing All-American Jaylan Foster and super senior Carlins Platel.

South Carolina is fresh off a 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.