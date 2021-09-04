RJ Roderick not available for opener
South Carolina defensive back R.J. Roderick will miss the first game of the Shane Beamer era Saturday due to a suspension for an undisclosed reason.
South Carolina play-by-play announcer Todd Ellis said on the radio that Roderick and four other players would miss the game due to suspension, noting that the other four were not projected contributors.
A South Carolina spokesman confirmed that Roderick is not available tonight.
Roderick was a projected starter who has had an excellent offseason going into his senior season.
Jaylin Dickerson will start at safety in Roderick's place.
Roderick has appeared in 31 games over the past three seasons, making 22 starts, and owns 134 career tackles with a pair of interceptions.
The Gamecocks open their 2021 campaign against Eastern Illinois this Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
