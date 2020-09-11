Right now the Gamecocks are working through what their nickel package might look like with only a handful of players getting first-team reps.

What comes next after those four is still a question.

In terms of known commodities, the Gamecocks have a few in the secondary with two potential first-round draft picks in Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn, a two-year starter in RJ Roderick and SEC All-Freshman Jammie Robinson.

“Right now we’re still determining who that guy will be, but Shilo (Sanders) has been working with the black in that department some, which is our first group,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “He’s done that.”

Sanders struggled to see the field as a freshman, playing in just four games primarily on special teams with one tackle, but T-Rob said he’s having a strong camp through the first month.

“He’s really doing a good job understanding the defense. He’s doing so much better. Shilo hadn’t played a bunch of football so now he’s starting to learn the different techniques. That’s one of the things we talk about with his technique and pad level,” T-Rob said.

“As far as grasp of the defense, he’s doing a really good job of that. He’s making some plays out there. The one thing about Shilo is, whether it’s defense or special teams, he’s playing fast. That’s a great quality to have.”

Right now things are still up in the air with how the Gamecocks will go when they have to bring another defensive back on the field but they do know one thing.

Robinson will most likely slide to the nickel spot, vacating the safety position. The biggest question is how they replace him on the back end.

The easy option would be to plug in someone like Sanders or Jaylin Dickerson at safety but the Gamecocks could move Israel Mukuamu to safety and plug in a young defensive back at corner like Cam Smith or John Dixon.

“Jaylin Dickerson, when he’s out there, has done that. We have a bunch of different combinations whether it’s Jaycee or Izzy,” Robinson said. “All those guys have played safety. For us, we’re trying to figure out who are the best five guys.”

The Gamecocks will have to play nickel this season but Robinson mentioned the Gamecocks could play more in their regular package this season in either 4-3 or 3-4 to put three linebackers on the field.

“I feel really good about our four defensive backs. It’s going to be a young guy playing at the fifth spot whether it be Shilo, whether it be Cam or John,” T-Rob said. “It’s going to be a young guy that hasn’t had a bunch of reps. You look at a guy like Brad and what he’s able to do, it’d be tough to have a package going in a bunch and Brad on the sideline with me with how physical he plays and how hard he plays. we want to get him on the grass and I think that’s our best way to do it.”