But, even with a lot of players at the position, the Gamecocks signed three in the 2020 class, with two already on campus and impressing.

They’ve done a good job of it, especially at defensive back, having a nice stockpile of bodies at corner and safety that includes Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, RJ Roderick and a handful of talented second-year players.

Since Will Muschamp took over, the Gamecocks have spent their time trying to restock the cupboard on the recruiting trail.

“I’m very impressed with Dominick (Hill) first. Dominick came in and I thought he’d be a corner but I moved him to safety and he’s been doing really well with it. He has to gain weight obviously,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “He’s a little guy, but he’s smart and very instinctive. He has a chance to be a good football player at some point. I’m excited about his progress. He’s coming in and meeting extra and doing all the stuff it takes to be a good player.”



Also see: Seven in-state prospects to watch for 2021

Hill enrolled early at South Carolina, coming in as a three-star prospect and the No. 26 cornerback in the country.

The Gamecocks landed him after a strong push from Oklahoma near signing day, bringing him on and trying him out at a few different positions before practice was put on hiatus for the time being.

He enrolled with fellow classmate O’Donnell Fortune, another three-star defensive back, out of Sumter who committed to the Gamecocks soon after picking up an offer during a camp session.

Fortune is considered right now a safety and is coming along slowly but surely as he settles in his freshman year.

Also see: Five hoops stats that can improve next season

“He started off slow but the last couple days he’s been a lot better. We’re playing him outside at corner. There are some good guys in front of him to actually see thing and how they go about their business. He’s doing a good job following those guys. He’s got to continue to come. It’s difficult,” Robinson said. “He has to do a good job of continuing to work on his craft and work on one thing one day at a time.”

The Gamecocks also have one other defensive back in the class, three-star prospect Joey Hunter who committed the summer before his senior season.

Hunter saw that senior year ended prematurely due to injury but is expected to be full-tilt once he’s able to arrive on campus sometime this summer.

“Right now we’re looking at him at corner. When he comes in, all those guys have to come in and play multiple positions if they’re able to handle it,” Robinson said. “Some guys can’t handle it at first. The first year you play them at one position and then as the years progress, you put them at other positions. If he can handle two positions, he’ll play corner and safety. If he can only handle one, he’ll play corner.”