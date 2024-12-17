Rocket Sanders wins Comeback Player of the Year Award

This was always the goal. Ever since he arrived in Columbia still recovering from his torn labrum injury he suffered at Arkansas, running back Rocket Sanders believed he could get back to his all-SEC form. A dozen games later, and Sanders is being recognized nationally for his return to national prominence.

Sanders was one of three players selected for the Comeback Player of the Year Award, along with Louisville's Tyler Shough and Utah State's Ike Larsen.

The Arkansas transfer rushed for 881 yards on 183 attempts this season, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground plus two more in the passing game, including his memorable last-minute game-winning score against Missouri in week 12. He finished third in the SEC in rushing yards, and led all SEC backs in receiving yards.

All of this was not only after he had his 2023 season cut short, but he missed all of spring football prior to the 2024 season still recovering from surgery.

With his college eligibility now complete, Sanders is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.



