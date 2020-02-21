The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees on Friday approved a contract for Rod Wilson to return to Columbia and fill the final slot on Will Muschamp's coaching staff.



Wilson's pending hire was previously reported by GamecockCentral.com a week ago.

Expected to coach linebackers and assist with special teams in Columbia, Wilson played five different positions for the Gamecocks, graduated from the university in 2004 and became a seventh-round NFL Draft selection.

Wilson's contract calls for him to be paid $275,000 annually, running through May of 2021.

