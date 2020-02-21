Rod Wilson's hire made official
The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees on Friday approved a contract for Rod Wilson to return to Columbia and fill the final slot on Will Muschamp's coaching staff.
Wilson's pending hire was previously reported by GamecockCentral.com a week ago.
Expected to coach linebackers and assist with special teams in Columbia, Wilson played five different positions for the Gamecocks, graduated from the university in 2004 and became a seventh-round NFL Draft selection.
Wilson's contract calls for him to be paid $275,000 annually, running through May of 2021.
The Cross (South Carolina) product would go on to play six seasons in the NFL prior to beginning his coaching career. His first stop was at Charleston Southern, where he spent four seasons from 2013-2016. After a brief stint with Furman, Wilson was hired by Andy Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs staff, where he served as an assistant special teams coach from 2017 until the present.
Wilson was part of a team that made the Super Bowl as a player and a staff that captured the most recent Super Bowl player as a staff.