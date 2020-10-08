GamecockCentral - Rodarius Thomas commits to South Carolina

On September 28, South Carolina extended an offer to Eufala (Ala.) wide receiver Rodarius Thomas.

Ten days later, the 6-foot-2, 195 pounder commits to the Gamecocks.

"The decision was kind of easy, after I had a conversation with my coach (Jerrell Jernigan), that’s when I’ve decided to be a South Carolina commit," said Thomas.

"On Saturdays, I have sat down and watched South Carolina games and as I was watching I started thinking that I would be a great fit at South Carolina."

The connection with Joe Cox, the lead recruiter for South Carolina, played a role in this decision.



"After talking with coach Cox ever since this summer, I know he believed in me and then gave me an offer. I feel like coach Cox is a great coach and that he will push me to become better and better when I come home."

Thomas let the news out October 8, but this decision was made 48 hours after the offer was presented.

"I’ve told coach Cox, coach Bobo, coach Muschamp and coach Bentley about my commitment," said Thomas. "I told them September 30 and they all were so excited when I told them.Coach Cox text me everyday telling me they are ready to have me there."

Other schools like Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Tennessee State and Troy have offered, but Columbia is where Thomas wants to be.

"I feel great committing to the University of South Carolina. This is the best thing that have ever happened to me."